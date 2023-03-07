Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is ready to defend his victory in the just-concluded election in court

Tinubu took a strategic step as he urged the Court of Appeal in Abuja to order INEC to grant him access to sensitive materials it used for the 2023 presidential election

The president-elect, through his lawyer, Akintola Makinde, explained why he needs to access the election materials

FCT, Abuja - President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the Court of Appeal in Abuja to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant him access to sensitive materials it used for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu made the request on Tuesday, March 7, through his lawyer, Akintola Makinde, The Punch reported.

President-elect Bola Tinubu is preparing to defend his victory in court.

Source: Facebook

Why I want to access election materials - Tinubu

Tinubu through the application filed by his lawyer said he would need to inspect, scan and make photocopies of some of the electoral materials to enable him to prepare his defence against petitions that would seek to nullify his election, The Punch reported.

The president-elect's first ex-parte application was filed on Monday, March 6, and has the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi as respondents.

In the second application, Tinubu cited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as respondents, alongside INEC.

“The materials will be relevant in helping us to prepare our defence and also make comparison with the information contained in INEC’s back-end server," Makinde said.

Legit.ng gathers that the appellate court sitting as the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal will on Wednesday, March 8, rule on Tinubu’s application.

