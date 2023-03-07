Actress Regina Daniel’s husband, Ned Nwoko, has received his certificate of return following his victory at the poll

Regina and her husband took to their individual Instagram pages to share pictures showing the moments Ned received the certificate

Fans and followers, as well as many of Regina’s colleagues, have taken to her comment section to congratulate her and Ned

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, as he finally received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, March 7, at the International Conference Center (ICC) Abuja following his victory at the 2023 polls.

The excited couple took to their Instagram pages to share lovely pictures from the event.

Ned Nwoko shows off his certificate of return.

Source: Instagram

Ned, in his caption, wrote:

“Today I received my certificate of return from inec at the international conference center Abuja.”

See the post below:

Regina, in her caption, appreciated her husband's supporters as she wrote:

“Today we received the certificate of return from inec at the international conference center in Abuja. Once again, I say a big thank you to everyone who showed their support. He will further appreciate by serving the great people of Anioma right.”

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

qwin_bomsy:

"Congratulations to you and yours."

jnrpope:

"Nwunye senator Congratulations Gina."

chisom_steve:

"Congratulations Her Excellency ❤️."

bright_benlow1:

"Wow kudos to whosoever edited this pic mehn, like your husband now looks younger than I am."

uzoegbochristabel:

"Congratulations Gina… Nwunye Senator E fit you well Nne."

nazzyosigwe:

"Na only you fit advice me for this country ❤️."

offine_mykod:

"MY MADAM AND OGA . Big congratulations to you ❤️❤️."

boots.and.more:

"It’s a good day to buy boots."

