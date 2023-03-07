Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been seen holding a meeting with governors of the party, often referred to as progressives governors.

In a tweet by The Punch on its Twitter page on Tuesday, March 7, the APC chairman met with the governors of the party ahead of the Saturday, March 11, governorship and state house of assembly election.

The meeting was held at the national secretariat of the APC, where some members of the national working committee were in attendance.

Many of the states under the control of the APC are facing tough times ahead of the poll since they lost to the opposition during the February 25 presidential election.

Though Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the APC in the election, was able to garner 8,794,726 votes to emerge the victor in the election, the party only won 12 of the 36 states, including the FCT.

Most politically and economically strong states were lost to the opposition, such as Lagos state, the home of the president-elect, which was lost to the Labour Party in the election.

The APC was also defeated in Kano by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and lost in Kaduna and Katsina to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

