Uyo, Akwa-Ibom - The nomination of Akan Udofia as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom has been affirmed by the Supreme court on Tuesday, March 7.

According to Premium Times, the governorship election is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 11.

An aspirant and former senator, Ita Enang, has challenged the candidature of Akan as the flagbearer of the APC in the state.

Enanh had urged the court to declare him as the authentic governorship candidate of the APC in the state, alleging that Udofia was not an APC member as of the time the APC primary was conducted.

But on Tuesday, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, leading a 5-member panel of the apex court, ruled that Udofia was a bonafide member of the APC as of the time of the primary election.

According to the ruling, a political party has the power to grant anyone a membership waiver.

Justice KekeKe-Ekun's statement reads in part:

“I am in full agreement with the lower court that the 1st respondent (Mr Udofia) was a member of the 2nd respondent (APC) when he contested for the primary, and that the issue of a waiver is an internal affair of a party which the court cannot inquire into.”

