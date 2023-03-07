Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has sought an order from the appeal court to access the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) sensitive materials used during the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the poll, garnered 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Cable reported.

Atiku polled 6,984,520 votes to stay ahead of Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate who got 6,101,533 votes in the election.

Through his lawyer, Akintola Makinde, the president-elect, said he wanted to scan, make photocopies and inspect some of the electoral materials INEC deployed in order for him to prepare his defence against petitions that sought to nullify his election.

Makinde said this while speaking at a court session on Tuesday, February 7.

His statement reads in part:

“The materials will be relevant in helping us to prepare our defence and also make comparison with the information contained in INEC’s back-end server.”

Tinubu's move followed a series of petitions filed by the PDP, Atiku, Peter Obi and the Labour Party against the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, where the APC candidate was declared the winner.

