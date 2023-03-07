There is a serious crisis rocking the Rivers state chapter of the Labour Party, barely five days to the March 11 election

This is as the national leadership of the LP has called for the immediate sack of the Rivers EXCOs

The party's executives were asked to step down due to gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of the LP funds

For gross anti-party activities and corruption in the management of party funds, the National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP) has dissolved the State Executive Council of Rivers State with immediate effect.

This decision was taken at an emergency meeting held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, on Tuesday, March 7, Vanguard reported.

Why the EXCOs were sacked

The LP national chairman, Julius Abure who signed the statement announcing the decision of the NWC, said,

"Those who were at the helm of affairs in the State when its presidential mandate was openly stolen, should step aside until full investigation on what happened on that day is completed."

