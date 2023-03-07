Lawmakers newly elected at the National Assembly elections which took place on Saturday, February 25, have received their certificates of return

The lawmakers were presented with these certificates by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The presentation of certificates of return was made to the senators-elect at the International Conference Centre in Abuja

On Saturday, February 25, Nigerians went to the poll to elect lawmakers who would be representing their constituencies at the national level.

Some of the senators who were elected were declared winners immediately after the elections while others in areas where elections were inclusive got their declaration after.

Senators-elect received their certificate of return from INEC in Abuja on Tuesday, March 7. Photo: INEC

A post by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that the senators-elect were handed their certificates of return at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Tuesday, March 7.

Some of the candidates who will be making it to the Tenth Senate include the Orji Uzor-Kalu who will be representing Abia south senatorial district, and Ahmad Lawan, who is currently the Senate president of the Ninth Assembly. Lawan will be representing Yobe North.

Also, while INEC has released a list of all those who have been elected into the House of Representatives, these prospective lawmakers are yet to receive their certificate of return.

