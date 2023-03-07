The house of reps majority leader's name, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has been removed from the final list of elected lawmakers released by INEC

The electoral body, in its remark on the list, commented that the returning officer read the result of the Doguwa/Tudunwada federal constituency under duress

Doguwa was arrested and arraigned after the election over alleged murder, arson and unlawful possession of firearms and subsequently remanded in prison

Kano, Kano - Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the embattled leader of the house of representatives, has been removed from the list of election winners by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Doguwa was earlier declared as the winner of the February 25 national assembly election in the Doguwa/Tudunwada federal constituency by the electoral commission, Daily Trust reported.

INEC removes Doguwa's name from elected lawmakers' list Photo Credit: Alhassan Ado Doguwa

Source: Twitter

Professor Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, the returning officer of the constituency, declared Doguwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Doguwa garnered 39,732 votes ahead of his closest rival, Yushau Salisu Abdullahi of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who scored 34,798.

But in the newly released list of the elected house of representatives members by the commission, the majority leader's name was conspicuously missing.

In the remark session, the electoral umpire stated that Doguwa's name was declared the winner under duress.

In a viral video, the INEC returning officer was seen with a shaky voice while reading out the results of the constituency.

Violence was recorded in the constituency election, and police arrested Doguwa after the poll over his alleged role in the killings of a number of persons and burning of the NNPP secretariat, an allegation Doguwa has vehemently denied.

According to the police, 3 people were killed while the NNPP campaign secretariat in Tudunwada was set ablaze, and 2 persons were burnt to death.

The lawmaker was subsequently arraigned before a magistrate court for murder, arson and unlawful possession of firearms and was remanded in prison.

But on Monday, March 6, a federal high court in Kano granted N500 million bail to the embattled lawmaker and barred him from his constituency during the forthcoming governorship and state assemble poll.

Source: Legit.ng