The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has continued to gloat over the defeat of the PDP's Atiku Abubakar in the just concluded 2023 presidential election

Governor Wike mocked Atiku and other PDP leaders for marching to the INEC office in Abuja on Monday, March 6, to protest against the outcome of the poll

The Rivers state governor said he is busy commissioning projects while Atiku and others are protesting

Etche LGA, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has made fun of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders for staging a protest at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking on Monday, March 6, at the commissioning of Chokocho-Igbodo Road in the Etche local government area of Rivers state, Governor Wike said he warned the party against allowing the north to hold onto the presidential ticket and national chairmanship seat, Channels TV reported.

He said while the PDP leaders are protesting, he's busying commissioning projects.

“While other people are demonstrating, I am commissioning projects. I have not gone to do demonstration; my own is to commission projects and make my people happy,” The Rivers state governor said.

Wike commends Rivers for voting a southern president

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect, won the highest votes in Rivers state. Labour Party's Peter Obi had the second-highest votes, confining Atiku to third place.

Governor Wike commended the people of Rivers state for voting for a southern President in the just-concluded elections.

“Whether you voted for Labour, I have no problem with you. Whether you voted for APC, I have no problem with you. That is what we have argued for: that the north has had it for eight years. Therefore the south must be there for eight years,” he said.

2023 elections: Wike speaks PDP G5 Govs' alleged pact with Tinubu, Peter Obi

In another report, Governor Wike called on PDP members and supporters to vote only for the party's candidates during the gubernatorial election.

Wike on Friday, March 3, said with the presidential election over, the PDP G-5 governors have ended their pact and relationship with other parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP).

The Rivers governor made this clear during the inauguration of the Ibadan airport aviation fuel dispensing facility and storage depot, the Dr Omololu Olunloyo Airport Road and flagging off the construction of the Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo Park.

