The Delta state chapter of the Labour Party has dismissed claims that it is affiliated with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the state's gubernatorial polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Debunking this claim, the state chairman of the Labour Party, Tony Ezeagwu, on Monday, March 6, noted that the rumours had no ounce of truth in them.

The Delta state chapter of the Labour Party urged supporters to disregard rumours about a possible alliance with the PDP. Photo: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Source: Twitter

Ezeagwu said the party and its supporters are very optimistic and full of belief that they will upset the ruling party and clinch the number one administrative seat in the state.

The LP chairman said:

“The Labour Party in Delta held a meeting yesterday where we discussed the rumours making the rounds that our party candidate, Ken Pela is a stooge to Governor Okowa.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The same rumour being peddled also alleged that my humble self has been settled with one million naira to surrender our support to the PDP.

“I want the public to know that the Labour party in Delta has no business with Governor Okowa, the PDP or any other party in the state."

Ezeagwu urged LP supporters and the general public to disregard such rumours and noted that these rumours were strategically being spread by opponents scared of LP's sudden rise.

As reported by Premium Times, Ezeagwu said:

“Those spreading these rumours are simply terrified and afraid because they are being hunted by what the Labour party did to them at the last presidential election.”

“Let me state it categorically clear that the Labour party in Delta is going into the 11 March governorship election with a mandate to win with our candidate.

“We remained in total support and solidarity with our governorship candidate, Ken Pela, and we are confident of victory with our teeming supporters.”

Source: Legit.ng