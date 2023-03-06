FCT, Abuja - Pastor Sarah Omakwu, the Senior Pastor of Family Worship Centre, said Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not the people's president-elect but the INEC's 'president-select'.

She stated this during the thanksgiving service at the church auditorium in Abuja on Sunday, March 5.

Pastor Sarah Omakwu is known to be a bold, fearless and pragmatic cleric who is quick to vent the plight of the people and critique the government in her sermons. Photo: Sarah Omakwu

Source: Facebook

Pastor Omakwu, in her speech, said:

"I make bold to say that, WE THE PEOPLE reject the results of the just concluded presidential elections and the president SELECT of INEC, Mr Yakubu Mahmood, and the APC.

"The President of Nigeria must emerge through a free, fair and credible electoral process because the process justifies the end."

She also reflected on the forthcoming presidential election tribunal urging the presiding panel at the Supreme Court to have a fear of God at the back of their minds and honour the wish of the masses.

Pastor Omakwu also urged electorates who feel disappointed over the outcome of the presidential polls not to back down or dispose of their permanent voter's card (PVC).

She said:

"Please don’t destroy your PVCs. Your PVCs retired some old politicians, keeping your PVCs allows you to retire some governors and members of the state house of assembly who have been there a long time and have nothing to show for it on Saturday the 11th of March."

