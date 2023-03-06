The United States of America's ambassador to Nigeria has commended Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar for shunning violence over the declaration of the 2023 presidential result

Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party have been commended by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria on taking the legal path to seek redress over the 2023 presidential election result.

The Punch reports that Mary Leonard while noting that the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections did not meet the expectations of Nigerians, it is commendable that the aggrieved candidates are seeking legal redress rather than taking to violence.

Also stating that the 2023 presidential election result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission has resulted in mixed feelings among Nigeria, Leonard urged the electoral body to resolve the issues experienced ahead of the March 11 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

Her words:

“The people of Nigeria demonstrated their dedication to democracy on February 25, but there are many angry and frustrated Nigerians as well as many who are celebrating victories they believe were hard-fought and well-earned.

“It is clear that the electoral process as a whole on February 25 failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations.

As I said numerous times prior to the elections, Nigeria has accomplished much in just the two-plus decades since the return to democracy, and a gradual improvement in the quality of its elections in that time constitutes one of those accomplishments."

In addition, Leonard urged the commission to ensure that action taken by it is shared with the people of Nigeria at every step to build trust.

