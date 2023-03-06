Nigerians have been assured that the elections result viewing portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission is now working

The assurance was handed to Nigerians by the chief press secretary to INEC chairman Rotimi Oyekanmi

According to the commission, the glitches faced on the portal during the presidential and National Assembly elections have been fixed

The Independent National Electoral Commission (IENC) has assured Nigerians that the commission's result viewing portal is ready for use in the 2023 governorship election across the country.

The Punch reports that INEC confirmed that the IReV suffered some glitches during the just concluded 2023 presidential n National Assembly elections.

The commission, however, noted that the glitches experienced on the IReV portal in the last elections have been fixed.

Speaking of the challenge, the chief press secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi confirmed that the IReV portal would be deployed during Saturday, March 11, elections.

Oyekanmi said:

"The technical glitches that affected it on February 25 have now been resolved. It will be deployed for the governorship and state Assembly elections scheduled for March 11.

“The aggrieved parties have a right and an opportunity to ventilate their grievances at the Election Petition Tribunal if they are dissatisfied with the outcome of an election.

"So far, in the case of the just concluded presidential election, two political parties have openly rejected the outcome and have already indicated their intention to do just that - go to court.”

