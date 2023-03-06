On Saturday, March 11, Nigerians would again head to the polls, to decide to rule them in their respective states

In fact, eligible voters are not only preparing for the big day but rather the Independent National Electoral Commission has also made a smart move ahead of the candidates to ensure the exercise is free, fair and credible

This is as the nation's electoral umpire heads to court to appeal an earlier ruling concerning the uses of the Biometric Voter Accreditation System and other sensitive materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will today, March 6, approach the Court of Appeal seeking to set aside an earlier ruling concerning the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other sensitive materials used for the February 25 presidential election.

A senior official of the commission, who pleaded anonymity made this disclosure at the weekend in Abuja, Daily Trust report confirmed.

INEC heads to court over BVAS Re-configuration ahead of the March 11 election. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

March 11 election might be postponed

“The commission as a law-abiding institution would seek the Court’s leave concerning the BVAS, they have to be re-configured polling units by polling units for the next election.

“We have to approach the court to grant us leave to do the re-configuration, as this cannot be done without the court order. The re-configuration must be done on time as it would be done manually and would be deployed to the designated PUs,” the official said.

This is coming on the heels of the Saturday’s INEC meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to review the presidential and National Assembly elections as well as discuss the governorship and state assemblies elections slated for Saturday, March 11.

