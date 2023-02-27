Nigeria 2023 election: Winner of Lagos biggest LGA Alimosho emerges from Atiku, Peter Obi, Tinubu
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has swept the biggest local government area in Lagos state, Alimosho.
While Obi polled 71,327 votes, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose strongest base is Lagos polled 62,909 votes.
Coming far behind is Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered only 8,201 votes, Sahara Reporters reports.
