A former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly has been confirmed dead, on Sunday, March 5, 2023

Tirimisiyu Okunola was said to have died as a result of diabetes

Bashir Okunola who was pained by the death of his elder brother further confirmed the sad development in a post shared on his Facebook page on Sunday

A former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Tirimisiyu Okunola, is dead.

According to a report by The Punch, the death of the ex-lawmaker was announced by his younger brother, Bashir Okunola, on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, on his Facebook page.

What killed Hon. Okunola

Okunola, who represented the Ido State constituency between 2007 and 2011, under the platform of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), and later defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was said to have died as a result of diabetes.

Reacting to the sad development, the deceased younger brother took to his Facebook page and further confirmed the politician's demise.

He wrote,

“Haaaaa egbon why now you left us so soon. (sic) Hon. Tirimisiyu Olasupo Okunola. ”

Kogi state House of Assembly loses prominent member

Recall that the member representing Yagba in the Kogi state House of Assembly, Jimoh Omiata, died recently.

Omiata died in the early hours of Monday, February 27, at a Lagos hospital where he had been recuperating from an undisclosed ailment.

The chief press secretary to the Kogi state House of Assembly Speaker, Femi Olugbemi, confirmed the development through a statement.

FCT PDP chairman dies in auto crash days before 2023 elections

Similarly, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Federal Capital Territory, Sunday Zakka, is dead.

Zakka died alongside his driver and his aide in an accident along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport-Kuje road on Friday, February 24, night.

An official of the PDP who spoke to Legit.ng on the incident said the party’s FCT chairman was on his way to his hometown to prepare for the Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly election when the accident occurred.

