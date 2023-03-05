Seyi Makinde was asked who he voted for during the presidential election, and he said he supported fairness, justice, and equity

The Oyo governor said the people of the state Oyo state voted for Bola Tinubu of the APC because he was one of their own

According to the PDP governor, after 8 years of presidency in the north, the Oyo people wanted it to come to the south

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has given reasons why Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the state in the presidential election that was held on Saturday, February 25.

Speaking on Saturday, March 4, when he was featured on Splash FM’s State Affairs with Desmond Obilo, Makinde said he stood for equity and fairness, The Cable reports.

Responding to a question on whom he voted for during the recently concluded presidential election, the Oyo governor stated:

“I supported fairness, justice, and equity. I supported a united Nigeria, a Nigeria that gives opportunity to every part of this country.”

Asked if the candidate he is referring to is Tinubu, Makinde replied, “well, if you say so”.

The governor said democracy was about people expressing themselves through the ballot, and a lot of people in Oyo voted who they wanted.

He added:

"They decided that look, we want after 8 years of presidency in the north, they want it to come to the south and this place being southwest, one of theirs was a candidate, so they supported one of their own."

Makinde is part of the G5, a group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors who were angry with their party refused to support and campaign for Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate in the just concluded elections.

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, who belongs to the All Progressives Congress, polled 449,884 votes in the presidential election in Oyo state to defeat Atiku who had 182,977 votes.

Makinde said he was glad to be part of a process that redrew the electoral map of Nigeria.

Will Makinde win the governorship election in Oyo?

Three of the G5 governors - Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu - lost their senatorial bids during last Saturday’s poll.

Asked if he will also “pay the price” with his re-election bid in the coming governorship election, Makinde said it is left for the people of Oyoy state to decide, This Day reports.

He stated:

“Well, that is left to the people of Oyo state. If I have to choose between my political survival and doing what is right and just within the political space in Nigeria, I will choose to forgo my political career."

The Oyo governor, however, said he was optimistic he will emerge as the winner of the governorship poll. He also urged the Oyo people to vote for the PDP in all positions.

Makinde’s 2nd term threatened as 190,000 PDP members drum up support for APC guber candidate

After Atiku Abubakar's loss to Bola Tinubu, about 190,000 PDP supporters have declared support for the APC governorship candidate in the state, Teslim Folarin.

Following this development, Governor Seyi Makinde's chances of being re-elected in the governorship election slated for March 11 seem slim.

The supporters, under the platform PDP Vanguard, in a statement on their official Twitter account @pdpvanguard on Wednesday, March 1st, said Folarin is the answer.

