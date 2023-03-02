There is a serious crisis looming in the camp of the Oyo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party

After Atiku Abubakar's loss to the APC Bola Tinubu, about 190,000 PDP supporters have declared support for the APC governorship candidate in the state, Teslim Folarin

Following this development, Governor Seyi Makinde's re-election victory in the forthcoming election slated for March 11 is very slim

The second term bid of the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde is threatened.

This is as about 190,000 supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State declared their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin, ahead of Saturday, March 11, 2023 governorship election.

PDP members dump Makinde, back Oyo APC governorship candidate. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde, Teslim Folarin

Source: Facebook

PDP members, shun Makinde, back APC Folarin

The supporters under their platform called PDP Vanguard made this known in a statement on their official Twitter account @pdpvanguard, on Wednesday, March 1st.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to a report by The Punch, PDP Vanguard stated thus:

“It is essential that every eligible voter in Oyo State exercises their right to vote.

“Folarin is the answer.”

Meanwhile, a statement by Folarin’s media aide, Yekeen Olaniyi, on Thursday, March 2nd, further confirmed the development.

Olaniyi called on other opposition parties to take a cue from the PDP Vanguard by joining him to rescue the state from Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.

2023 Elections: Why Obi won Lagos, PDP chieftain Dele Momodu opens up

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has dived into the Labour Party flagbearer's victory in Lagos state.

Momodu said Peter Obi won in Lagos State in the just concluded presidential election because of the “preponderance of the Igbo people in Lagos”.

“What transpired last Saturday, the major factor was ethnic: the Labour Party was able to take over the APC behemoth because of the preponderance of the Igbo people in Lagos. They are everywhere,” Momodu said.

Finally, Fayose former Ekiti state governor resigns from PDP

After Atiku Abubakar's loss, a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has announced his resignation from the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a report by THISDAY, Fayose announced his resignation from the PDP on Wednesday, March 1st, while appearing as a guest on a programme on ARISE News.

Fayose said his decision to quit the party was connected with the perceived irreconcilable differences in the PDP, which has fractured the party.

Source: Legit.ng