The Independent National Electoral Commission has admitted that some challenges were faced by the commission in the past election

The commission's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said lessons learnt from the 2023 presidential and National Assembly election will be used positively in March 11 poll

According to the chairman, the elections were painstakingly done despite issues arising from various corners

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said that agreed with the Labour Party, the Peoples Democratic Party and several Nigerians that there were hitches during the Saturday, February 25, election.

The Punch reports that Yakubu while speaking at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja on Saturday, March 4, admitted that there were some challenges experienced by the commission during the just concluded 2023 presidential and National Assembly polls.

The INEC chairman has said that there were some hitches in the presidential and National Assembly elections. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Yakubu informed the officials that it was crucial for the commission to examine performances from last Saturday’s election, identify challenges and use lessons learnt to ensure that the next elections are hitch-free.

He said that elections were painstakingly done but they came with issues ranging from technology, delay by election officials, and attitudes of political parties’ agents among others.

The INEC chairman confirmed that a lot of lessons have been learnt from the presidential elections ahead of the governorship and state Assembly polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier been urged to ensure it rights all the wrongs experienced in the collation of the 2023 presidential election.

The call was made to INEC by a former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, on Thursday, March 2.

According to the former governor, the election cannot be cancelled because of the enormous amount of money spent on it.

Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, described Peter Obi of the Labour Party as a man of few words.

The ex-governor also urged Nigeria's next president to ensure that he works with Peter for the good of the Nigerian masses.

According to Fayose, the former Anambra state governor has become an institution in Nigeria's political space.

Source: Legit.ng