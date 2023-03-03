INEC has said that the scheduled March 11 governorship and states house of assembly elections will not be moved

The electoral body also disclosed that the rescheduled elections in Edo and Enugu would also be conducted simultaneously with the states governorship and house of assembly election

Festus Okoye, the spokesperson of the INEC, made this known after the meeting of the commission, added that issues arising from the February 25 elections were also discussed

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the March 11 governorship and the house of assembly elections will hold according to the schedule of the commission.

Festus Okoye, the national commissioner of the electoral body, made the confirmation in a statement following the commission's meeting on Thursday, March 2, New Telegraph reported.

INEC says governorship and states house of assembly election will hold as scheduled

Okoye also reiterated that the rescheduled elections in Enugu and Edo states would be conducted on Saturday, March 11, along with the governorship and state assembly election in the states.

Latest about INEC, 2023 election

He added that the commission is aware that declarations and returns were not made in some senatorial districts and federal constituencies, adding that the electoral umpire is compiling the lists of the affected constituencies.

According to him:

"A date for supplementary elections will be fixed after the governorship and state Assembly elections,”

Okoye also revealed that issues relating to the Saturday, February 25 presidential and national assembly election were tabled at the meeting.

