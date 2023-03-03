FCT, Abuja - Ekene Enefe, the contact mobilisation of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has revealed why INEC failed to transmit election results.

According to Enefe, the opposition political parties flew in Russian and Israeli hackers to manipulate the election results.

APC campaign campaign council alleged that opposition parties employ Russian, Israeli hackers to sabotage INEC's server. Photo: INEC

Source: Getty Images

He made this known during an interview at the Abuja studio of Arise TV on Friday, March 29.

The APC chieftain said INEC's server was shut down to prevent chaos and mitigate the attempt to steal the will of Nigerians.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Each party has a situation room, they've known the result, and they knew they were losing, and want to cling to something, and what they want to cling on is the transmission of the results in the portal.

"But people don't know how many times INEC's server was hacked and attacked, and this was done by political parties that brought in Russia and Israeli hackers. I'm just giving you an intelligence report that I am privileged to.

"..to hack into INEC server and to transmit their own result and create chaos."

When asked if the alleged hacking also had something to do with the APC, Enefe said:

"None of them succeeded. That's what the election to the best of my knowledge was not transmitted."

Source: Legit.ng