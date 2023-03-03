A few days after the presidential and National Assembly elections, the APC in Niger state suspended its chairman

Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has been suspended for alleged anti-party activities and for explicitly voting for Atiku Abubakar

Niger governor, Sani Bello who is the party leader in the state, is yet to make any comment publicly on the issue

FCT, Abuja - The Niger state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has been suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

The chairman was accused of voting for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and, at the same time, canvassed votes for the party in the last presidential and National Assembly elections.

Governor Sani Bello is yet to speak publicly on the suspension of Jikantoro. Photo credit: Niger state government

Source: Facebook

Jikantoro suspension was contained in a statement jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of Kashini Ward in Agwara local government area of the state, Amadu Abdullahi Yagode and Nurudeen Abdullahi.

Part of the letter read, seen by Daily Trust on Thursday, March 2 read:

“This suspension became expedient due to the flagrant violation and disregard of the All Progressives Congress Constitution by Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, the state party chairman of the APC.

“Coupled with some acts committed by Hon. Haliru calculated to undermine the success of our party during the just concluded 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections conducted on the 25th February, 2023.

“It is on record that Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro has been indulging in anti-party activities by canvassing votes for the People Democratic Party for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Moreover, during the elections at Hon. Haliru’s polling at Central Primary School Kashini Ward Agwara Local Government Area Niger state, he voted and canvassed votes for the PDP on the ballot papers which accounted for the reason why the APC did not win the said polling unit.”

