A prominent PDP chieftain in Delta state, Aribogha Johnny, has led his supporters to the APC after Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2023 presidential election

Johnny said his decision to join the APC is not just because the party won the just concluded presidential election

The former PDP chieftain said he decided to leave the party for treating him like a low-class member

Delta state - A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state, Chief Aribogha Johnny, has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Johnny, alongside his supporters, defected to the PDP a few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC the winner of the 2023 presidential election on Wednesday, March 1.

Why I dumped PDP for APC - Aribogha Johnny

In a statement reported by The Punch, Aribogha Johnny said he left the PDP because of the level of marginalisation and disregard he suffered in the PDP.

He reiterated that his political allegiance had been with the PDP until the party leadership started treating him like a “low-class member” despite his contributions.

The former PDP chieftain added that his “decision came not just as a result of the outcome of the just concluded presidential election".

“As such, I have decided to move to a party where my efforts in the politics of the state and beyond will be recognised and appreciated,” he stated.

Orubebe welcomes Aribogha Johnny

Legit.ng gathers that the APC leadership in Delta state led by the director general of the party’s governorship campaign council, Elder Godsday Orubebe welcomed Johnny and his supporters.

They expressed joy in receiving the former PDP chieftain, noting that his decision was in the right direction.

Orubebe added that the Delta APC would regard him as a bonafide member who will also be part of the party’s decision-making process.

