Controversies have continued to trail the result of the 2023 presidential and national assembly election held last Saturday, February 25

The failure of INEC to upload the results from the polling units on its iRev portal took lead of the controversies surrounding the poll

The latest of the controversies is the video that claimed that the Rivers state election result sheet was found in the bush

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Many have continued to question the integrity of the just concluded presidential and national assembly election overseen by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral body could not upload many of the results from the polling units as promised by the chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, in the build-up to the election.

Rivers election result sheets allegedly found in bush

Source: Facebook

Latest about Rivers election result, INEC, Nyesom Wike, PDP, 2023 election

Amid the clamour, a video of the election result sheet allegedly found in bushes in Rivers state has taken over social media space.

In the video shared by Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, on his Twitter page on Thursday, March 2.

Some residents in the state said they found some of the result sheets of the presidential election held in the state in the bush.

All you need to know about Rivers election result sheet allegedly found in bush

While sharing the video, the PDP chieftain allegedly said:

"Original result found in the bush after fake results have been manually collated."

In the video, a woman was seen holding the video and addressing the audience. She said:

"Am I supposed to be holding this form? Is this form supposed to be in my possession? Well this form was found in a bush with our principal leading, so is it okay?

"Can you imagine? LP is having 99 in everything, they signed and they stamped here. You can imagine this form found in the bush. A student found this EC84 in the bush. If this one is in the bush, which one are they submitting?"

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng