The claim that Jordan Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state's son was shot dead in the United States is false

A trending post on social media claims that the son of the governor was shot dead over his alleged involvement in the manipulation of the 2023 presidential election result

But Chris Finebone, a statement by the state's commissioner for information in Rivers state, said the Governor did not have a son nor any child in the US

Port Harcourt, Rivers state- The report that Jordan Nyesom, the son of Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, was shot dead in the United States was not true.

PM News reported that a trending post on social media claimed that the governor's son was killed in the US over his alleged manipulation of Saturday, February 25, presidential and national assembly election in his state.

Rivers dismisses report that Governor Nyesom Wike's son was shot dead in the US Photo Credit: Nysom Wike

Governor Wike's son was not shot dead in US

Jordan Nyesom was seen in a convocation gown during his graduation from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, in the last July.

He was flanked by the governor and his wife, Justice Suzette and their daughter posing for cameras.

Also present at the celebration with the Wike family in the UK were Seyi Makinde and Okezie Ikpeazu, the governors of Oyo and Abia states.

Latest about Governor Nyesom Wike, PDP, 2023 Election

In his reaction to the report, the commissioner for information and communication in Rivers state, Chris Finebone, in a statement on Wednesday, March 1, disclosed that the governor neither has a son nor any child, for that matter, in the United States.

According to Finebone, the report is the handiwork of wicked people who were blackmailing and tarnishing the image of Governor Wike and called on the public to disregard the fake news.

The statement reads in part:

“This is a big lie by evil people. For the avoidance of doubt, Gov. Nyesom Wike has no son or child in the US. By the special grace of God, the governor’s children are safe and doing well where they are."

