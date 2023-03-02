Nigeria's main opposition party was defeated in the race to clinch the nation's number one seat of power, the office of the presidency

After its defeat, some members who are not happy with what was experienced so far in the polity, have decided to walk out of the party

Although the aggrieved members of the PDP are yet to publicly announce their possible destination, but some are actually resigning their membership from the main opposition party

After Atiku Abubakar's loss, a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has announced his resignation from the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a report by THISDAY, Fayose announced his resignation from the PDP on Wednesday, March 1st while appearing as a guest on a programme on ARISE News.

Ayo Fayose reacts to Tinubu's victory and berates PDP.

Source: Facebook

Fayose speaks on why he is leaving the PDP

Fayose said his decision to quit the party appears to be connected with perceived irreconcilable differences in the PDP, which according to him, has fractured the party.

He said:

“Let me say this, from today(yesterday) I stay off PDP.”

The former governor blamed the loss of the PDP in the presidential election on the leadership of the party.

Source: Legit.ng