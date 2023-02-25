A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George has voted at polling unit 002, Cameron Road, Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

He described the process as ‘better than the rubbish we have been doing before now’.

He hailed INEC for the BVAS initiative ‘which will ensure a transparent process’.

George prayed the best man who would help Nigeria become better wins the election, a report by The Nation confirmed.

“I have voted my conscience and will wait for the best man to win'’ he added.

Admiral Taiwo Odedina (rtd), who voted at unit 002, described the process as okay.

“Though nothing is perfect, but the process had been fair enough despite the imperfections. My expectation after now is a better Nigeria,” he said.

2023 Election: Wike disappointed as BVAS fails to accredit him, wife at polling unit

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was left disappointed when he was unable to cast his vote at his polling unit, Ward 9, Unit 7, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area, due to the failure of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to accredit him and his wife.

This is despite the efforts of the Presiding Officer, Agatha Abiokun, the BVAS failed to recognize the thumbprint or face of Governor Wike’s wife.

In response, the governor expressed his disappointment, stating that INEC should have ensured all tools were in order before the election. He also expressed concern about the slow working of the BVAS, which could potentially disenfranchise voters and lead to unrest.

Buhari votes in Katsina, party, identity of candidate president voted for Revealed

President Muhammadu Buhari and his family cast their votes in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections in Daura, Katsina State.

Special assistant on digital communications to president, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed this in a statement shared on his Twitter Page on election day, February 25.

The tweet accompanied by photos and sighted by Legit.ng reads thus:

"The President was so happy to have voted for his party, the All Progressives Congress, Bashir Ahmad added.

Source: Legit.ng