Former Nigerian military head of state, General (rtd.) Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, has sent a congratulatory message to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the just-concluded presidential election.

Babangida in a statement on Wednesday, March 1, hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting the largely peaceful 2023 general elections.

Babangida said Tinubu will take Nigeria to the next level (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

IBB also commended Nigerians for coming out in massive numbers across states to exercise their franchise, PM News reports.

Speaking specifically on the election of Tinubu, the former Nigerian leader expressed joy, satisfaction as well as certainty that the president-elect will deliver on his campaign promises.

Babangida noted that Tinubu has a track record of a performer, who loves his people and who knows how to put a round peg in a round hole.

The former northern head of state said he is particularly happy that Tinubu attained the political height in his (Babangida's) lifetime

His words:

“It’s a thing of joy that this is happening in my lifetime. I can confidently say that Tinubu is a good man for the job.

“I have no doubt that Tinubu would perform as the President of Nigeria. For some of us, who have been there before, I know that there is still more work to be done, and I believe that Tinubu has what it takes to take Nigeria to the next level.

“We have much potential as a nation, what we need is a good direction so that we can continue to be seen as the giant of Africa. Indeed our best is yet to come, but we can get to where we ought to be with determination and commitment.”

2023 elections: Woman collapses, rushed to hospital over INEC's declaration of Tinubu as president-elect

An elderly woman, Rebekah Ikeakor, resident in Abubor-Nnewichi, Nnewi, Anambra state, was reportedly rushed to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, when she collapsed on hearing the news that Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was declared winner of the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1.

Son of the victim, Uzoma Ikeakor, who spoke to Legit.ng, said his mother almost gave up the ghost when he told her that Peter Obi lost the presidential election.

