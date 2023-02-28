A lot happened in the country's most important event, one that shaped the political scene of Nigeria.

The 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 reposition the will of the people in the polity.

Interestingly, while some candidates emerge victorious, others recorded major defeats.

Without further ado, Legit.ng would dive into the interesting moments of Rabiu Kwankwaso who was one of the major contenders of the 2023 presidential election and one who refused to step down for any other candidates.

This article by Legit.ng presents major reasons why Kwanwkaso lost the 2023 presidential election.

1. National spread

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, although he won the presidential election in Kano State, but failed to secure the nation's most exalted seat of power, the office of the presidency.

This is because the two-term governor of Kano state although very popular in the north but His popularity is limited to the region, especially Kano state.

This is seen in the election result, as the former Kano State governor won 34 local government areas (LGAs) ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who cleared eight LGAs.

2. Failure to form an alliance with Peter Obi

The failure of Kwankwaso, the NNPP flagbearer to form an alliance with Peter Obi of the Labour Party led to his major defeat.

Whilst both of them met to reach an agreement before the presidential election, the duo failed to reach a consensus.

In fact, from the outcome of the election, it would be calculated that Kwankwaso's votes would have been in favor of Peter Obi because he is a Kano state president, the state where a good number of votes shaped the northern election.

3. The NNPP party (Lesser known party)

A lot shapes the Nigerian political setting and even defines the decision-making process of the leaders.

As the political saying goes, politics is a game of numbers, and this applied to the fate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Nigeria's political landscape.

The NNPP is a lesser-known party in the country and its spread is not large, this is evident in the result of the presidential election.

4. Zoning

After eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians are no longer interested in allowing the northern region to rule the country, clamoring hence they are clamouring for the presidency to be zoned to the south, therefore led to the call for the southern presidency.

Interestingly, it is another major factor that contributed to the Kwankwaso's defeat.

It would be important to note that the dynamics for the nation's election changed this year 2023.

The naira redesign policy and the fuel scarcity shortages which brought about untold hardship in the land informed the decision of the Nigerian electorates.

5. Other contributing factors

Kwankwaso's NNPP did not win the presidency because he failed to win the total votes cast and fail to win 25% constitutional requirement in every other state, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Interestingly, the ability of Bola Tinbuu to close ranks with major notable leaders in the country, and key political players led to him achieving his longtime ambition of becoming Nigeria's president against all odds.

