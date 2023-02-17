The present socio-economic situation in Nigeria could have been avoided if the political elite had given the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the opportunity to lead the country as president, Rt. Revd. Sam Bamgbose of the United African Methodist Church, has said.

The Bishop made the observation today in his sermon at the funeral service of the late Princess Mary Olusola George, held at the United African Methodist Church Catherdal, Ebute-Meta, Lagos.

The Bishop who was speaking on the topic "a life of legacy, impact and service to humanity", noted that what counts after man's sojourn on earth is the impact that the person made in his or her community and in the lives of others, while alive.

According to him, "Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is one Nigerian that served his country selflessly. Whatever it is that you have encountered here on the course of your service to this nation, the Lord will see you through in Jesus' name."

He assured the VP of the Church's continuous prayers and support, noting, "I am going to encourage you sir, it is not over until it is all over. Your time will come and we will all stand behind you. The grace of God will be behind you.

"We are proud of you, sir. You have done so wonderfully well. You have represented the church well, represented your community (the Yoruba race) well, and you have represented entire Nigeria well, in the few times/occasions when you had the grace to be vested with power. We knew what happened to our country, if you had been allowed to continue, we know that we would not be in this mess that we are experiencing today."

For the life and time of the late Princess George, Bishop Bamgbose said, the deceased lived a life of service to God and humanity, noting that she "lived a Godly life, impacting others and raising up her children properly."

The Bishop, joined by other clergymen at the service, later led a special prayer session for the VP for God's continuous guidance and protection, and for the entire nation, for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 election.

There were special song ministrations at the service to bid farewell to the late Princess George.

Aside from the vice president, other persons at the funeral service were the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, (NCPC), Rev Yemi Kasali, among other clergymen, friends and family of the deceased.

Born on 16th September 1936, Princess Mary Olusola George had her early education at St. Paul's Primary School, Lagos and got married to late Chief Benjamin Adegoke George in 1956 and the marriage is blessed with 7 children.

Source: Legit.ng