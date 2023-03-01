Over the past few months, we have toured the nooks and crannies of our country Nigeria, preaching the message of "Renewed Hope" which is anchored on the consolidation of the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

With the desires of the people and the quest for improved governance, the project was conceived and designed to deliver a transformed system of governance, one with the interest of the people at heart and a commitment to success.

Governor Hope Uzodimma congratulates Tinubu. Photo credit: Joseph John

Source: UGC

It is relishing that after the collation of results from all the State and having satisfied the requirements as stipulated by our laws, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner and thereby returned elected.

On behalf of the Government and good people of Imo State, I most heartily congratulate the President-elect, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, His Excellency Senator Shetima Kashim on their deserved landslide victory.

The credibility and tenacity of Mr. President-elect to patriotically offer selfless service to Nigeria, has never been in doubt. Here is a man who, against all odds, transformed the "Center of Excellence" into an African prestigious metropolis and overtime, invested in human capital development across the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

I join progressive Nigerians and people of goodwill to felicitate with our President-elect even as we pray for God's grace and wisdom upon him as he discharges the responsibilities of piloting the affairs of our nation.

Once more, congratulations to the President-elect, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, His Excellency Senator Shetima Kashim.

At last, Nigerians have spoken and Hope is Renewed.

Source: Legit.ng