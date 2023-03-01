The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is addressing Nigerians moments after being declared the winner of the 2023 elections.

"Alhamdulilah," Tinubu speaks after INEC declares him winner.

"I will do more than give an acceptance speech," he said.

The president-elect thanked the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu for his role.

He also thanked the entire member of the NWC, particularly the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

The president-elect speaks about his loss to the Labour Party in Lagos state.

"The beating in Lagos is not beating. It is a temporary setback that a politician must experience", he said.

"I am profoundly humbled that you have elected me to serve you as the 16th president of Nigeria," he appreciates Nigerians.

Whether you are BATified, Atikulated or Obidient, or Kwankwasiyya or belong to other political affiliation.

I commend INEC for conducting a credible election.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife and the entire first family for standing with him during the campaigns.

