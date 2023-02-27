Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo said the Saturday’s presidential election failed integrity test and as such, the election must be cancelled.

He particularly asked the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to save Nigeria from the looming danger and disaster waiting to happen.

He said this in a statement titled “2023 Nigeria Presidential Election: An Appeal For Caution and Rectification.”

According to him, it is no secret that INEC officials at operational level have been allegedly compromised following the manual transmission of results which he alleged had been manipulated and doctored.

Daily Trust reports that on January 1, Obasanjo openly endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as his preferred candidate for the February election.

Obasanjo made this known in a new year message titled “My appeal to all Nigerians particularly Young Nigerians.”

The former president noted that none of the president candidates is a saint, but when compared on the knowledge, discipline and what they can offer, Obi has an edge.

“None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge,” Obasanjo had said.

During the Saturday’s presidential election, Obasanjo failed to deliver his polling unit in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for his preferred candidate as the APC’s Bola Tinubu defeated Obi at the unit.

Our correspondent reports that the ongoing collation of the presidential election results at the National Collation centre earlier today was thrown into confusion as the PDP agent, Dino Melaye and others stormed out of the venue, citing alleged compromise.

Obasanjo’s letter is coming barely few hours after the party agents staged a walkout.

He told President Muhammadu Buhari that “tension is building up and please let all elections that do not pass the credibility and transparency test be cancelled and be brought back with areas where elections were disrupted for next Saturday, March 4, 2023, and BVAS and Server officials be changed.”

Source: Legit.ng