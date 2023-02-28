The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Neda Imaseun has been elected as the senator to represent Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Business Day reports that Imasuen was announced the winner of the election by Prof Julius Obasuyi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer for the election.

Imaseun will represent Edo South senatorial district in the 10th National Assembly. Photo credit: Edo LP

Source: Facebook

Professor Obasuyi said Imasuen polled 167,250 votes to defeat Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen of the Peoples Democratic Party and Valentine Asuen of the All Progressives Congress scored 61,749 and 57,933 votes, respectively.

Reacting to his victory, Imasuen, a lawyer, thanked the people of the senatorial district for electing him and appealed to them to ensure they vote for the candidates of the LP in the March 11 state House of assembly election.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, Imaseun said:

“We have campaigned for the past five months, and we have seen firsthand what bad governance has done to our society, poverty and insecurity staring at us.

“But, I also saw that our people were seeking a government that would bring them comfort; the Labour Party was that party. As a party, we knew the people were with us and we would win.”

