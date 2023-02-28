As the collation of the results of the 2023 presidential election continues at state collation centres and the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, there is a trending claim that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has stepped down for his PDP rival, Atiku Abubakar.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Legit.ng's findings show the claim is not true. No credible news media in Nigeria reported the alleged stepdown.

The claim that Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi stepped down for PDP's Atiku Abubakar is false. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

As of the time of this report, the LP presidential candidate is still in the race as results already collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show he has recorded astounding victories in some states.

Obi defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his home state of Lagos and also won with a landslide margin in Enugu.

However, Obi's political party, Labour Party, has rejected the continued collation of the election results in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On Monday, February 27, the party considered said its rejection was due to the fact that INEC did not publish the results from polling units on the iREV server.

The party is questioning the integrity of the collation and announcement process at the national collation centre.

Source: Legit.ng