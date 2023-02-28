The Sokoto state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar as the winner of the presidential polls in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As the Daily Trust newspaper reported, the PDP won with 288,679 votes to topple its closest rival, the All Progressive Congress (APC), who polled 285,444 votes.

Atiku Abubakar won Sokoto by a slim margin of 3,235 votes after collation was completed. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

It will be recalled that the election in Sokoto was filled with suspense and intrigue when the APC surprisingly took a 7000 vote lead at the heated election stage.

For a PDP-controlled state, it was a shocking outcome, but after the result of the last local government was announced, which happens to be the hometown of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the deficit was overturned.

The result at the governor's hometown puts Atiku ahead with a margin of 3,235 votes after collation was completed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Professor Muhammadu Kabir, the INEC returning officer, while announcing the results, revealed that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), came third with 6,568 votes while Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) scored 1,300 votes.

INEC confirms cancellation of election in 471 polling units

He noted that elections from 471 polling units across 133 registration areas were cancelled over violence, among others issues.

Prof Kabir said the cancellation affected 301,499 registered voters, with 254,902 collected Permanent Voters Cards.

Shortly after the announcement, the PDP agent and former Minister of Transport, Yusuf Suleiman, urged the electoral body to conduct another election in the affected areas.

According to him, the result declared did not represent the wish of the state's people because over 300,000 were denied their right to vote for the candidate of their choice during the election due to violence perpetrated by thugs.

Responding to his call, an agent of the APC and the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, said INEC should.be allowed to do its job.

Source: Legit.ng