The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu has lost his senatorial seat in the Nasarawa western zone to the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Ahmed Wadada in the National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Adamu could not deliver the APC candidate, Shehu Tukur to replace him at the red chambers, Channels TV report.

At the senatorial election in Nasarawa state the APC faltered as the senatorial zone of the party's national chairman lost to SDP. Photo: APC

Source: UGC

The INEC returning agent for Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Prof Nasiruddeen Baba while declaring the winner at the zonal collation centre in Keffi said the SDP candidate polled 96,488 votes while APC got 47,717 votes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 46,820 and the Labour Party (LP) 33,228.

The APC also lost the Keffi/Kokona/Karu seat to the Social Democratic Party with Gaza Gwefwi retaining the seat.

The SDP polled 60,265 votes, the APC 28,417 votes, LP 29655 and the PDP 33,180 for the house of representatives elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Similarly, the Candidate of the SDP for Nasarawa North Senatorial district, Godiya Akwashiki won the seat and Abubakar Dahiru retained his seat for Lafia/Obi federal constituency.

The SDP, as declared by the electoral body has two senators out of the three and two members of the House of Representatives.

The four winners under the SDP are members of the APC who defected due to irregularities in the party’s primary elections last year.

Source: Legit.ng