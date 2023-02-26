Bola Tinubu of the APC has won no less than 10 of the 20 local governments in Ogun state in the ongoing presidential and national assembly election

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the PDP in the poll, is trailing the ruling party's candidate in the state

The 10 local governments announced so far in the poll are from the officials of the INEC in the local governments

Abeokuta, Ogun - Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has amassed the votes of 10 of the 20 local government areas in Ogun state.

The figures were based on the number of results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), The Punch.

Tinubu wins 10 of 20 local governments in Ogun

Source: Twitter

Latest about Bola Tinubu, APC, PDP, 2023 Election, Southeast

According to the results declared by INEC officers in 10 local governments at the state collation centre in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on Sunday, February 26.

So far, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential torchbearer of the PDP, has been training the ruling party in the results that has been declared so far.

The list of the 10 local government that have been announced were Remo North, Ikenne, Egbado-South, Ewekoro, Abeokuta North, Ijebu-North and Ijebu North-East.

List of local governments won by APC in Ogun state

Others were Imeko Afon Odeda and Ijebu-Ode.

Below are the breakdown of the results:

(1) Remo North: APC- 5814, PDP – 3627, LP – 984, NNPP – 22

(2) Ikenne: APC – 9431, PDP – 6616, LP – 2698, NNPP – 39

(3) Egbado-South: APC – 18471, PDP – 5012, LP – 3126, NNPP – 117

(4) Ewekoro LG: APC – 9,778, PDP – 3646, LP – 2287

(5) Abeokuta North: APC – 20,094, PDP – 5057, LP – 4092

(6) Ijebu North LG: APC – 21,844, PDP – 7233, LP – 2372

(7) Ijebu North-East: APC – 7430, PDP – 2,859, LP – 1779

(8) Imeko Afon: APC – 12,146, PDP – 4560, LP – 568, NNPP – 32

(9) Odeda: APC – 12945, PDP 3855, NNPP – 73

(10) Ijebu Ode: APC – 16072, PDP – 4057, LP – 3162, NNPP – 56

Source: Legit.ng