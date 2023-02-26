Kwankwaso Battle for Control of Kano, Leading Tinubu, Atiku With Strong Votes Margin
Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) is showing that he is indeed the main contender for the 2023 election in Kano state.
In fact, showing off his relevance in the political space of Kano, Kwankwaso is leading with 43,625 votes in the seven local government areas of Kano State so far declared at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Kwankwaso leading in Kano
With 69,997 votes, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is next to Kwankwaso, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has secured 15,896 votes, Daily Trust reported.
Peter Obi of Labour Party trails with 792 votes.
Below are the results:
Total: 74,846
Accredited. : 26,692
APC – 8,642
LP – 169
NNPP – 12,249
PDP – 4,409
Rimin Gado
Total registered voters: 67,128
Accredited voters: 27,476
APC – 10,861
LP – 76
NNPP – 14,634
PDP – 907
Kibiya
Total registered voters: 77,929
Accredited voters: 28,228
APC – 10,283
LP – 70
NNPP – 16,331
PDP – 753
Kura
Total registered voters: 107,866
Accredited voters: 37,613
APC – 10,929
LP – 126
NNPP – 20,406
PDP – 3,987
Gezawa
Total registered voters: 114,655
Accredited voters: 37,183
APC – 9,915
LP – 188
NNPP – 21,909
PDP – 2,908
Minjibir
Total registered voters: 94,186
Accredited voters: 26,245
APC – 6,777
LP – 123
NNPP – 15,505
PDP – 1,833
Makoda
Total registered voters: 75,487
Accredited voters: 27,724
APC – 12,590
LP – 40
NNPP – 12,247
PDP – 1,099
