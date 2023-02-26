The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The Governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni hails from Gujba LGA and even pledged to deliver the state to Tinubu, but the reverse seems to be the case.

The result was announced by the returning officer of the LGA, Dr Musa Hassan El-zamani. Atiku scored 8,204 votes against Tinubu who scored 6,643 votes, Daily Trust reported.

The candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 25 and 217 votes respectively.

