A student has come online to celebrate after she successfully graduated with a 2nd class upper degree

Folashade Aluko studied mechanical engineering at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso

Folashaded shared heartwarming photos of her graduation on TikTok, where they went viral and got many comments

A Nigerian lady graduated with a university degree, and she came online to share the good news.

Folashade Aluko graduated with a degree and successfully became an engineer.

Folashade graduated from LAUTECH with a degree in mechanical engineering. Photo credit: TikTok/@folasadealuko1.

Folashade bagged a degree in mechanical engineering, making 2nd class upper division.

She studied at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

She said on TikTok:

"I am Aluko Folasade, a fresh graduate from the department of Mechanical Engineering. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology B.Tech Hons. Second Class (Upper Division). Don't be stingy to congratulate me if I appear on your."

A lot of her followers who saw her post went to the comment section to congratulate her on her achievement.

Reactions as lady graduates from LAUTECh

@alatmoolah said:

"Congratulations. My own sef Dey come 400 level civil engineering."

@Damilola said:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

@Dec 25 said:

'Next year graduate. Civil engineering."

@Enny wealth said:

"Congratulations honey. More greatness."

@Michael said:

"Congratulations, I’m also in Mechanical Engineering 400lvl… please how did you do it?"

@Lolade said:

"I love this… go and succeed… God is with you."

@Adeyosola said:

"Congratulations. I can’t wait till my own turn. Proudly mechanical engineering."

@KING SAVAGE said:

"Congratulations Engr. Folashade Aluko."

@RICHESSE said:

"Congratulations.... I no congratulate you keh... I will receive congratulations too soon Bi idhni llah."

@OLAMILEKAN said:

"Congratulations mama. You’re so pretty."

@Temii.i said:

"Congratulations. I will keep reposting till it is my turn."

@Christie said:

"Congratulations! I can’t wait till my own turn to proudly mechanical engineering."

LAUTECH graduate writes long letter to Elon Musk

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student who graduated from LAUTECH wrote a letter to Elon Musk.

The man said he would like to work with the billionaire.

He said if given the opportunity, he would like to be mentored by Musk.

