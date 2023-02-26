Bola Tinubu of the APC has lost the polling units and ward of some prominent figures of the party to opposition PDP

The major figures are Nuru Ribadu, Aishatu Binani, the governorship candidate of the APC in Adamawa state

Others are Modi Halilu, the younger brother to the first lady, Aisha Buhari, and the suspended deputy national chairman of the APC in the north-east, Comrade Mustapha Salihu

Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lost in 4 crucial wards in Yola, the Adamawa state capital to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

One of the prominent polling units the ruling APC has lost in the state is the family polling unit of the first lady, Aisha Buhari, in Yola, New Telegraph reported.

Tinubu loses Ribadu, Aisha Buhari, Binani's polling units Photo Credit: Bola Tinubu

List of polling units Tinubu lost in the north

Aisha's younger brother, Modi Halilu and the party's governorship candidate in the state, Aishatu Binani, casted their votes at the unit 006 in Mbamoi Ward.

Another prominent figure of the APC is the suspended north-east national vice chairman of the party, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, who lost his unit.

Also Nuru Ribadu, the director of field operations of the presidential campaign council of the APC, Nuru Ribadu, lost his Bako Ward to Atiku.

Though Ribadu won his polling unit, but that was not enough to win the Yobe south election for the APC in the 2023 election.

Mustapha lost his Unit 001 in Rumde Ward to PDP by 73 votes in the Presidential Election, In Bako Ward, APC polled 1,530 votes for Tinubu as against Atiku’s 2,195 for PDP.

According to feelers, the defeat of APC in the presidential election had to do with protest votes against the trio of Aisha Buhari, Modi and Ribadu.

A source said there had been an alleged “unrelenting conspiracy to undermine the only APC gubernatorial female candidate of the party, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani.”

The highlights of the results are:

Ward: Mbamoi

Unit 006

Presidential

APC: 101

PDP: 129

LP: 2

APGA: 1

ADP: 1

NRM: 1

Senate

APC: 159

PDP: 69

NNPP: 2

ADC: 1

YPP: 11

House of Reps

APC: 148

PDP: 80

Invalid 6

Comrade Mustapha Salihu polling unit 001 Rumde Ward Presidential: PDP (220) and APC 143.

Senatorial: PDP (118) APC (228)

House of Representatives: APC (241) and PDP (112)

RESULTS OF BAKO WARD OF MALLAM NUHU RIBADU

PRESIDENTIAL:

APC : 1530

PDP: 2195

SENATE

APC: 2084

PDP: 1588

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

APC: 1864

PDP: 1797

Source: Legit.ng