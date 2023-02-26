Breaking: Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi, sweeps 10 LGAs In Ekiti
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is taking a lead in Ekiti as the INEC announced results from some local government
The candidate for the APC had said in Lagos after casting his votes that he was confident of winning the poll
The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been declared the winner of the election in 10 local government areas of Ekiti state.
Daily Trust reports that this was announced by Prof Akeem Lasisi, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orogun, Osun state.
Legit.ng gathered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer in Ekiti state.
Atiku trails Tinubu in Ekiti
He announced that Tinubu polled the highest votes in the LGAs followed by Atiku Abubakar, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, then Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).
The results are:
EFON ALAAYE LGA
APC 5873
LP 125
NNPP 03
PDP 2521
GBOYIN LGA
APC 11,969
LP 245
NNPP 11
PDP 4178
IJERO LGA
APC 12628
LP 373
NNPP 06
PDP 5731
IKERE LGA
APC 11659
LP 910
NNPP 24
PDP 7198
ISE-ORUN LGA
APC 11415
LP 497
NNPP 10
PDP 2734
IDO/OSI LGA
APC 11917
LP 782
NNPP 14
PDP 7476
IREPODUN/IFEODUN LGA
APC 14265
LP 544
NNPP 24
PDP 5516
EKITI WEST LGA
APC 14516
LP 391
NNPP 10
PDP 4318
IKOLE LGA
APC 15465
LP 779
NNPP 11
PDP 10198
MOBA LGA
APC 12,046
LP 246
NNPP 11
PDP 5847
