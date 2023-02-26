Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is taking a lead in Ekiti as the INEC announced results from some local government

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The candidate for the APC had said in Lagos after casting his votes that he was confident of winning the poll

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been declared the winner of the election in 10 local government areas of Ekiti state.

Daily Trust reports that this was announced by Prof Akeem Lasisi, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orogun, Osun state.

Legit.ng gathered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer in Ekiti state.

Atiku trails Tinubu in Ekiti

He announced that Tinubu polled the highest votes in the LGAs followed by Atiku Abubakar, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, then Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The results are:

EFON ALAAYE LGA

APC 5873

LP 125

NNPP 03

PDP 2521

GBOYIN LGA

APC 11,969

LP 245

NNPP 11

PDP 4178

IJERO LGA

APC 12628

LP 373

NNPP 06

PDP 5731

IKERE LGA

APC 11659

LP 910

NNPP 24

PDP 7198

ISE-ORUN LGA

APC 11415

LP 497

NNPP 10

PDP 2734

IDO/OSI LGA

APC 11917

LP 782

NNPP 14

PDP 7476

IREPODUN/IFEODUN LGA

APC 14265

LP 544

NNPP 24

PDP 5516

EKITI WEST LGA

APC 14516

LP 391

NNPP 10

PDP 4318

IKOLE LGA

APC 15465

LP 779

NNPP 11

PDP 10198

MOBA LGA

APC 12,046

LP 246

NNPP 11

PDP 5847

Obi’s dominance at poll continues, claims vital victory at ex-Senate president polling unit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, won in the polling units of a former senate president, Senator David Mark, located at the VIP Unit 1, GRA Otukpo in Benue state.

It was reported that Obi polled 178 ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar who scored 22 and 18 votes respectively.

The chant of Obi rented the air amidst the peaceful atmosphere as voting was generally peaceful when INEC officials counted and declared the presidential election results, with many young people celebrating.

Source: Legit.ng