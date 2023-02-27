Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party has been declared the winner of the 2023 elections in six Local Government Areas in Enugu state.

reports that defeated the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in six different LGAs in the state.

Peter Obi has been declared the winner of six different LGAs in Enugu state. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: AFP

Dr. (Mrs.) Evelyn Ijeoma Ezepue, the returning officer for the 2023 presidential election in the state announced that the LGAs won by Obi include Uzo-Uwani, Igbo-Etiti, Isi-Uzo, Enugu North and Oji-River and Enugu North LGA

In addition, Chimaobi Sam Atu of the Labour Party has defeated the PDP's three-term House of Representatives member, Offor Chukwuegbo.

Atu scored 65,247 to defeat Honourable Nnonso Nnamani of APGA who polled 9,215 while the PDP Rep member, Chukwuegbo polled 7,617 votes, and their counterpart from the APC candidate, Hon. Juliet Egbo scored 2,394 votes.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is leading his contemporaries in the ongoing collation of election results in Plateau state.

Peter Obi is leading his colleague from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Atiku Abubakar with 45,297 votes.

Data available from the Independent National Electoral Commission shows that Peter Obi is leading Atiku with results from seven Local Government Areas so far in the state.

With growing anger among Nigerians over the slow uploading of the 2023 presidential election results on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Results portal, the electoral umpire has said it experienced some technical glitches.

The INEC’s commissioner on information and voter education, Festus Okoye, the commission is aware of the challenges with the commission’s results viewing portal.

Okoye, in a statement released on Sunday, February 26, and received by Legit.ng said that, unlike the off-season elections, the portal has been relatively slow and unsteady.

