Ekiti, Ikogosi - Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the polling unit of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Governor Oyebanji's Unit 003, Ward 006 at Okelele, Ikogosi-Ekiti, was also dominated by the APC at the Federal House of Assembly level.

Governor Biodun Oyebanjo voting at his polling unit in Okelele, Ikogosi-Ekiti. Photo: Gov Biodun Oyebanjo

It was gathered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced its official result stating that Tinubu polled 241 votes to defeat second-place PDP with six votes.

Meanwhile, at the senatorial level, APC racked up 245 votes against the PDP, who could only manage four votes.

Similarly, the APC dominated the House of Representatives election, racking 241 votes against PDP's three votes.

