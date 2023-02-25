The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed the polling units of Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The EFCC Operatives visited the polling unit around 9.15 am but did not address the media. They're, however, expected to be monitoring incidents of vote buying. At the time of this report, no INEC official has arrived the polling unit. No voter register is also sighted.

