There is currently violence in LEA PRIMARY SCHOOL 'A' in Lugbe, Abuja metropolis.

Voters descended on INEC officlas for allegedly thumbprinting ballot papers and not allowing people vote.

As seen by Legit.n reporter, attempts by policemen to save the INEC officials proved abortive.

Voting has not commenced in the primary school uas at 3:20pm.

