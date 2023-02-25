Men of the Nigerian Police Force have quelled a scuffle that could have degenerated into a violent clash at Polling Unit 004 in Kabuwa Ward, Kano, on Saturday, February 25.

It was learnt that the brawl started when supporters of the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) stormed the polling unit and started taking pictures of voters casting their votes inside the cubicle.

Police thwart violence in Kano

Source: Original

Angered by the development, the agent of the All Progressive Congress (APC) engaged the NNPP supporters and grabbed one of their phones.

But in the process, the phone fell and its screen shattered.

It took the intervention of security agencies at the polling unit to restore calm and order.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, it was gathered that voting has since resumed peacefully.

Source: Legit.ng