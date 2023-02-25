The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has won his polling unit in Lagos.

He defeated the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and other candidates in his polling unit.

Winner Emerges in Tinubu's Polling Unit as Results Trickle In

Tinubu voted at Ward 3, Polling Unit 85, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, around 10:20am.

The total number of accredited voters is 43, while the polling unit had 324 registered voters. according to The Nation.

The former Lagos governor polled 33 votes, while PDP got one vote. Labour Party got 8 votes while YPP had one vote.

