INEC's Biomodal Voter Accreditation System has failed to work effectively in Obio/Akpo LGA, Rivers state

Intersingly, Wike arrived at his polling unit 7 in Ward 9 in Obio/Akpor LGA with his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Wike but was disappointed as the BVAS failed them

The governor who expressed disappointment, blamed INEC for not putting its tools in order before the polls

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was left disappointed when he was unable to cast his vote at his polling unit, Ward 9, Unit 7, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area, due to the failure of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to accredit him and his wife.

This is despite the efforts of the Presiding Officer, Agatha Abiokun, the BVAS failed to recognize the thumbprint or face of Governor Wike’s wife, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

In response, the governor expressed his disappointment, stating that INEC should have ensured all tools were in order before the election. He also expressed concern about the slow working of the BVAS, which could potentially disenfranchise voters and lead to unrest.

“We are highly disappointed. If a number of people are disenfranchised, what do you expect? People will lose their temper and anything could happen,” he said.

The governor, who had waited for about 25 minutes, was told to come back later as an INEC technician had been sent to rectify the problem. Despite the setback, other voters remained patient and waited to see what would happen next.

Buhari votes in Katsina, party, identity of candidate president voted for Revealed

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari and his family have cast their votes in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections in Daura, Katsina State.

Special assistant on digital communications to president, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed this in a statement shared on his Twitter Page on election day, February 25.

"The President was so happy to have voted for his party, the All Progressives Congress, Bashir Ahmad added.

2023 presidency: PDP's Atiku casts his vote in Adamawa, speaks on voting process

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cast his vote in his hometown of Adamawa.

Speaking after performing his civic duty, Atiku expressed optimism that the process will be hitch-free for voters, Punch reports.

The former vice president said the process was simple and easy and that he cast his vote without any problem.

Source: Legit.ng